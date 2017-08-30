'Riverdale' Season 2 air date, news, spoilers: Betty and Jughead breaking up to move the story forward

A promotional poster for the upcoming new season of CW's Riverdale' Facebook/CWRiverdale

Fans of CW's mystery drama series "Riverdale" have a lot to love about its first season. One of the main attractions of season 1 was the surprise romance between Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). In the original "Archie" comic book, which the TV show is based on, the two characters were not romantically involved. Many praised the "Bughead" tandem as it veers the story to a new direction, not to mention the undeniably good chemistry between the characters. Unfortunately, the Betty and Jughead romance in season 2 might just be another proof that all good things come to an end.

There is a brewing conflict between Betty and Jughead in "Riverdale" season 2. The last part of the first season already showed some hints that their relationship has started to go haywire. For one, Jughead has decided to switch school, thus upsetting Betty. Moreover, Betty has more reason to be mad at her boyfriend as Jughead finally went through the initiation to become a Southside Serpent member.

However, the big dilemma for "Bughead" in "Riverdale" season 2 is not Jughead being a gangster crew, or the lovers being away from each other. In an interview with the new "Riverdale" cast member Vanessa Morgan, the actress revealed that her character will cause a stir in Betty and Jughead's relationship. Her character, Toni Topaz, will be seen as the only girl member of the Southside Serpents, which means that Jughead will get to see Toni more often in the series.

Aside from being the shipwrecker of the "Bughead" tandem, Toni's appearance in "Riverdale" season 2 will help the story to become "more progressive." Morgan further revealed that Toni is a bisexual, and her character's sexual orientation will have great importance in the series.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Toni in "Riverdale" season 2 will awaken Betty's alter-ego, which was briefly seen in the first season. Betty could become heartbroken as Toni makes her advances to Jughead, which will eventually lead to the resurrection of "Dark Betty."

"Riverdale" season 2 premiere will air on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EST on the CW network.