'Riverdale' season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The Blossoms bait Archie; Fred discovers Hermione's secret

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) will bring Archie (KJ Apa) into the Blossom fold under a suspicious reason. Meanwhile, Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) will find out about Hermione's (Marisol Nichols) secret.

On the next episode of "Riverdale" season 1, titled "Chapter Nine: La Grande Illusion," Cheryl invites Archie to a traditional family event in exchange for a favor that will help him in the future.

However, it will not take long before Archie realizes that the Blossoms have an ulterior motive for dragging him into their family.

"Archie starts to become skeptical of the real reason the Blossoms are so eager to help him, however he gets some helpful information for Betty (Lili Reinhart) about her sister. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is trying to be nice and unbeknownst to her, befriends a classmate that her father's illegal doings has hurt. Hermione is conflicted about telling Fred the truth. Meanwhile, Alice (Madchen Amick) is ready to get revenge on the Blossoms once and for all with the help of her two daughters," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.

As seen from the episode 9 promo, Fred warns his son to look after himself around the Blossoms because they always have something up their sleeves. Even Archie's girlfriend, Valerie (Hayley Law), tells Archie that the Blossom family is trying to buy him.

Cheryl even goes as far as seducing Archie by kissing him by the pool side of their mansion.

Meanwhile, it appears that Fred will find out about Hermione and her secret about her husband being the secret buyer that got the Andrews the land of the drive-in movie theater.

It seems that even before Hermione grabs the chance to confess her secrets to Fred, he had already found out, and this is apparent when he confronts her, saying that he's done being used as a pawn by the likes of her.

"Riverdale" season 1 airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.