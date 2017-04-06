'Riverdale' season 1 episode 10 spoilers, synopsis: Molly Ringwald stars as Archie's mom, Mary

In an upcoming episode of The CW's TV adaptation of the "Archie" comic books "Riverdale," viewers will see the lead character's mom for the first time.

As seen in a promotional photo for the upcoming episode, titled "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend," Archie's (KJ Apa) mother, Mary, will be introduced. She will be portrayed by Molly Ringwald.

Fans have yet to see Molly on the show, but it has been mentioned why she no longer lives with her son and husband. Mary and Fred (Luke Perry) have gone their separate ways. This has been mentioned in conversations between high school sweethearts Fred and Hermione (Marisol Nichols), Veronica's (Camila Mendes) mother, when they talked about their marriages.

Episode 10 of "Riverdale" season 1 will be focused on the comic book hero, Archie, and his feelings about his parents' divorce. In the episode, Mary will return to the small town of Riverdale to finalize the divorce papers. When Archie learns of this, he will be doing his best to maintain the calm and composed façade that everyone knows. But he is expected to show his vulnerable side in the episode. His parents' divorce will bring out the soft side to this jock.

Not much has been said about Fred and Mary's relationship and impending divorce. In addition, little is known about Mary's life outside of Riverdale. Mary might find out that her ex-husband-to-be has opened his heart once again to a former flame, Hermione.

Elsewhere in the episode, Archie will try to win back the heart of Valerie (Hayley Law), but his plans will be spoiled when Betty (Lili Reinhart) comes up with plans of her own. Betty will host a surprise party for her secret lover Jughead (Cole Sprouse). When Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns of this, things will get out of hand pretty quick.

"Riverdale" returns with an all-new episode, "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend," on Thursday, April 13, at 9 p.m. EDT.