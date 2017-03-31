'Riverdale' plot, cast news: Betty–Archie–Veronica classic love triangle to be revived in the future, EP confirms

The CW's "Riverdale" season 1 is nearing its finale, but the show has seemed to forget the classic Betty–Archie–Veronica love triangle since the earlier episodes have shown that the characters involved have already moved on. Will the "Archie Comics"–inspired series still adopt the concept sometime in the future?

"Riverdale" started off with Betty (Lili Reinhart) liking Archie (KJ Apa). While she was mustering the confidence to confess her true feelings, Archie got instantly attracted to the new girl in town, Veronica (Camila Mendes). When she was finally able to tell him, Archie kissed Veronica during a game of "Seven Minutes in Heaven" before telling Betty that he saw her only as a friend and nothing more. The two girls, who had already become friends, got into a fight because of this betrayal. However, the issue just vanished into thin air after that. Now, Betty has moved on with Jughead (Cole Sprouse), while Archie just got out of his relationship with a younger version of Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel).

Despite the classic love triangle disappearing as early as season 1, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa assured the viewers that they are not closing their doors. In fact, he believes that the love triangle is an integral part of the series.

"That will always be at the heart of any Archie story," he told Entertainment Weekly (EW). "It's just finding the right way to play it at the right temperature so you don't burn it out too fast. You invest in all the characters, and you want them all to be happy — to me, that's when a love triangle's at its best, when you want all of the couplings to exist."

Aguirre-Sacasa also revealed that one of the biggest obstacles that the love triangle will face is the new relationship between Betty and Jughead. He told EW, "I would say that it's still a very new relationship. But given the circumstances of what they're doing, which is investigating a murder, and given that they're both from very different worlds — Betty's the perfect girl next door, the cheerleader, and Jughead's the outsider from the wrong side of the tracks, the misfit, the loner — their relationship is going to be tested sooner rather than later."

Advertisement

According to Screen Rant, even if the new couple can make their differences work, Betty's controlling mother will surely not be happy about her daughter dating Jughead, especially when they get to discover what his father has been up to.

"Riverdale" season 1 airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.