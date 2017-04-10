'Riverdale' episode 10 spoilers: Jughead's birthday party turns into a disaster, while Archie faces family troubles
Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and the gang will have a lot to deal with in the 10th episode of "Riverdale" on The CW.
The "Archie Comics-" inspired teen drama series will return this week with the episode called "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend."
According to the episode's synopsis, Archie will conceal his real feelings after his father Fred (Luke Perry) announces that he will finalize the divorce with his mother Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald).
But it will not be Archie's only concern in the upcoming episode, since he is planning to fix his relationship with Valerie (guest star Hayley Law) after she broke up with him during the previous episode.
However, Archie's plans will have to be put on hold after Betty (Lili Reinhart) decides to host a surprise birthday party for her boyfriend Jughead (Cole Sprouse). But instead of pure, clean fun, the party will turn into a disaster after Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) decides to liven up the event.
On the other hand, Veronica (Camila Mendes) will have to think hard if she wants to join the deposition that could help her father get out of prison. Her decision could be affected with the previous events, when she found out that her father was responsible for the suicide attempt of her friend Ethel Muggs' (guest star Shannon Purser) father.
Meanwhile, Apa and Perry revealed during the show's Wondercon 2017 panel that a second death will happen in the upcoming episodes of "Riverdale." According to Perry, the next murder will happen too soon after Jason Blossom's (Trevor Stine) murder, which affected the entire Riverdale town.
"I felt it was too soon for them, and yet, at the same time, they deserved it," Perry stated during the Wondercon panel. "I'll just tell you, it was too soon but they had it coming."
However, both actors are mum about the identity of the character who will end up dead in the series.
The next episode of "Riverdale" will air on The CW on Thursday, April 13, at 9 p.m. EDT.
