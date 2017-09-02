Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Rihanna unveils new Fenty Beauty products, diverse ad promoting makeup line

Nica Cruz

Singer Rihanna poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California December 10, 2015.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rihanna has revealed the first two products and a video ad of her new beauty line Fenty Beauty on Instagram.

The "Diamond" singer took to her social media account to reveal a pair of upcoming products under the line Fenty Beauty. The first product, called "Trophy Wife," looks to be golden yellow eye shadow.

TROPHY WIFE. 9.8.17. #fentybeauty by @badgalriri

A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on

The second product is a Highlighter Duo with shades like Ginger Binge and Moscow Mule.

GINGER BINGE. MOSCOW MULE. 9.8.17 @fentybeauty #Killawatt Highlight Duo

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

The singer also dropped a video ad for the product line on Instagram on Sept. 2. Rihanna joined a group of models for the video including Slick Woods, Duckie Thot, Halima Aden, Paloma Elsesser and Selena Forrest.

The video received positive feedback for including a model in hijab. Aden, a 19-year-old Somalian-American, is one of the first hijab-wearing models in the industry, according to Stepfeed.

"Ladies & Gentlemen I hope y'all are ready !! Here's a first look at @fentybeauty. I want to thank the Queen herself @badgalriri ... for the opportunity of a lifetime! #historyinthemaking," the model wrote on Instagram.

A series of teaser videos on the singer's Instagram account also hints at more product names, namely Chili Mango, Chic Freak, Trophy Wife, Hustla Baby, Trippin', Yacht Life, Fire Crystal and Confetti. One video makes use of the line, "You don't need to be the same all the time," which seems to be Fenty's slogan.

Rihanna first teased her upcoming beauty line on Aug. 2, writing, "@FentyBeauty is coming!!!! Countdown to September. 8. 2017 starts now. #FENTYBeauty makeup will be available globally at @sephora and @harveynichols."

Rihanna signed a deal with the Kendo division of LVMH in 2016, a multinational luxury goods conglomerate that also produces Marc Jacobs Beauty and Kat Von D Beauty.

Buyers can go to Sephora to unlock a preview of Rihanna's products by scanning the Fenty Beauty code on the Sephora app. The line is set for its full release on Friday, Sept. 8, at 3 a.m. EDT.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY