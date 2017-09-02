Rihanna unveils new Fenty Beauty products, diverse ad promoting makeup line

Singer Rihanna poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rihanna has revealed the first two products and a video ad of her new beauty line Fenty Beauty on Instagram.

The "Diamond" singer took to her social media account to reveal a pair of upcoming products under the line Fenty Beauty. The first product, called "Trophy Wife," looks to be golden yellow eye shadow.

TROPHY WIFE. 9.8.17. #fentybeauty by @badgalriri A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

The second product is a Highlighter Duo with shades like Ginger Binge and Moscow Mule.

GINGER BINGE. MOSCOW MULE. 9.8.17 @fentybeauty #Killawatt Highlight Duo A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

The singer also dropped a video ad for the product line on Instagram on Sept. 2. Rihanna joined a group of models for the video including Slick Woods, Duckie Thot, Halima Aden, Paloma Elsesser and Selena Forrest.