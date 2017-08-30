'Rick and Morty' to explore lost city of Atlantis in 'Ricklantis Mixup'

Rick and Morty traveling by portal. Facebook/RickandMorty

Fans of the animated science fiction sitcom "Rick and Morty" will have to muster a bit of patience, as the series will not be returning this weekend but will air a new episode on Sept. 10. The upcoming episode will be titled "Ricklantis Mixup" and will feature the titular heroes going on an adventure in the lost city of Atlantis.

The series' official Twitter account posted that the new episode will be coming in two weeks, much to the disappointment of the show's fans. Fans of the "Rick and Morty" series are always excited about the troublesome duo's eccentric and hilarious adventures.

The pair will surely have a crazy time as they suit up in their scuba gear and explore the hidden wonders of the underwater city. Viewers will have to wait if the upcoming adventure will also bring some introspective moments to the characters, the same way that the previous episode did.

In the last episode, titled "Rest and Ricklaxation," the grandfather-grandson duo underwent a detoxification process. However, the detox machine that they used removed whatever the individual believes is toxic about himself.

In effect, Morty's insecurities and lack of self-confidence were removed from him. The process showed that Morty viewed his relationship with Rick as a healthy part of himself and thus was not removed.

On the other hand, Rick was rid of his anger, narcissism, and loneliness. It also showed that Rick thought of his care and bond with his grandson as unhealthy. Thus, it was removed from him. Although it was sad seeing a Rick detached from his grandson, the episode showed a "toxic" Rick that proved how deeply he really cares about his grandson.

Catch the wacky adventures of "Rick and Morty" as they return with season 3's seventh episode, "Ricklantis Mixup," on Sept. 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Adult Swim.