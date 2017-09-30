'Rick and Morty' season 4 spoilers: Upcoming season may have 14 episodes

Rick drags Jerry out for an adventure in "Rick and Morty" Twitter/RickandMorty

Many fans might find it hard to believe that season 3 of "Rick and Morty" is nearing its end. Knowing this, fans are now anxiously waiting for the show's fourth season.

The wait for season 3 proved to be quite a lengthy one, and creators and showrunners Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have addressed and acknowledged the delay. However, when the third season premiered, many thought that it was definitely worth the wait. Fans enjoyed almost every episode of the season. Some even went as far as saying that season 3 of "Rick and Morty" was perhaps the best.

This also means that Harmon and Roiland have now started working on the show's fourth season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harmon revealed that they might extend the episode count for season 4, making it 14 episodes instead of 10. Harmon shared that he likes to think that he has learned enough from his errors in the third season that they could definitely do 14 episodes now.

Harmon went on to say that he wants to prove how much he has grown with the fourth season's first 10 episodes. He wants to prove to himself, to the production, and to the network. He also noted his experience back when he worked on another show, "Community."

Fortunately, Harmon has revealed that they already have a lot of story ideas lined up for season 4. Those ideas having formed as they were making season 3. Harmon said that they have a "pretty hefty shoebox from season 3 of ideas that are ready to go." Some of these ideas are also fully written too. This has definitely given some fans reassurance, knowing that they already have stories to work on for the upcoming season.

For now, it is still too early to tell when the fourth season will premiere. However, knowing that Harmon is quite a perfectionist, fans can probably expect a lengthy wait ahead. After all, there was a two-year gap between season 2 and season 3 of "Rick and Morty." Season 2 premiered on July 2015, and season 3 premiered a few months ago in July.

It is likely that the wait could take up to two years again, but there is still a chance that it could premiere at an earlier date and that the wait time might not be as long as before. For now, fans can binge-watch the previous seasons as well as look forward to the last episodes of the third season.