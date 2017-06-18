'Rick and Morty' season 3 updates: Episode 2 release date revealed; fan-favorite character not included in the new installment?
Fans of Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" can finally put their anxiety to rest as the latest episode of the show's third installment is slated to air in the summer. However, the exciting comeback of Rick, Morty and the rest of the gang will not include Mr. Meeseeks.
The episode titled "Rickmancing the Stone" that has yet to air next month will be missing a fan-favorite character. In an interview with Craig Cannon of Y Combinator Podcast, "Rick and Morty's" writer Ryan Ridley hinted that Mr. Meeseeks is not joining the cast of the current season.
"We've talked about how we'd bring back Meeseeks, and if we were ... if we're gonna bother to do it. We'd want to really explore a different aspect of it. But that's one way to do it, right there, is to show what the inside of a Meeseeks box looks like. That would have been really cool," Ridley noted.
Ridley's statement contradicts Dan Harmon's assurance that Mr. Meeseeks will be seen in "Rick and Morty" season 3. To recall, during the 2015 Comic Con, the series creator said that he would be forcing the appearance of the eccentric blue creatures in the third installment.
It looks like Mr. Meeseeks will not be available to help in the chaos that await the crazy bunch of Rick's family. Ridley provided spoilers on the forthcoming episodes, saying that the storyline will explore the dramatic divorce of Beth and Jerry and that Rick and Morty are likely to face the consequences of their actions in the past.
Season 3 episode 1 of the popular animated TV series caught its huge fan base by surprise as it made an unannounced debut on April 1. Indeed, the network stayed true to its tradition of holding an annual April Fool's prank. Titled "The Rickshank Rickdemption," supporters of the show were treated to a thrilling ride of Ricks' escape from prison and Summer's determination to rescue him after the Galactic Federation had colonized Earth.
-
Mistrial declared in Cosby sex assault case
Prosecutors immediately said they would seek a second trial, which could start within months
-
Katy Perry cries as she recalls the time God saved her from suicide
The pop star tearfully talked about her Christian upbringing, feeling "ashamed" of having had suicidal thoughts in the past and God's grace helping her through.
- Why aren't US evangelicals out protesting the deportation of Iraqi Christians?
- Why discipleship is the cure for spiritual delirium
- 'To love thee more dearly': The 13th-century prayer that inspired a hit song
- When words fail us: 5 ancient prayers that could change your spiritual life
- Tim Farron's full resignation statement: 'I was torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader'
- The Grenfell Tower fire: Again, the victims are the poor – and we should be angry
- Can Christians do politics? Six leaders who are inspired by their faith
- The forgotten tragedy: What's happened to Europe's refugees?
- Does Tim Farron's resignation mean the end for Christians in politics?
- With a weakened leader and reeling from crisis, Britain hurtles into the Brexit unknown
- As many as one in five teens is Christian, new study finds
- Father's Day: How men can help break the cycle of violence against women
- Muslims try to save Christians when Islamist terrorists storm Kenyan school and kill Christian teacher
- Iraqi officials say ISIS militants used church as a site to rape and imprison up to 200 women and girls
- United Arab Emirates decides to rename top Islamic mosque 'Mary, Mother of Jesus' to foster religious tolerance