'Rick and Morty' season 3 updates: Episode 2 release date revealed; fan-favorite character not included in the new installment?

Fans of Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" can finally put their anxiety to rest as the latest episode of the show's third installment is slated to air in the summer. However, the exciting comeback of Rick, Morty and the rest of the gang will not include Mr. Meeseeks.

The episode titled "Rickmancing the Stone" that has yet to air next month will be missing a fan-favorite character. In an interview with Craig Cannon of Y Combinator Podcast, "Rick and Morty's" writer Ryan Ridley hinted that Mr. Meeseeks is not joining the cast of the current season.

"We've talked about how we'd bring back Meeseeks, and if we were ... if we're gonna bother to do it. We'd want to really explore a different aspect of it. But that's one way to do it, right there, is to show what the inside of a Meeseeks box looks like. That would have been really cool," Ridley noted.

Ridley's statement contradicts Dan Harmon's assurance that Mr. Meeseeks will be seen in "Rick and Morty" season 3. To recall, during the 2015 Comic Con, the series creator said that he would be forcing the appearance of the eccentric blue creatures in the third installment.

It looks like Mr. Meeseeks will not be available to help in the chaos that await the crazy bunch of Rick's family. Ridley provided spoilers on the forthcoming episodes, saying that the storyline will explore the dramatic divorce of Beth and Jerry and that Rick and Morty are likely to face the consequences of their actions in the past.

Season 3 episode 1 of the popular animated TV series caught its huge fan base by surprise as it made an unannounced debut on April 1. Indeed, the network stayed true to its tradition of holding an annual April Fool's prank. Titled "The Rickshank Rickdemption," supporters of the show were treated to a thrilling ride of Ricks' escape from prison and Summer's determination to rescue him after the Galactic Federation had colonized Earth.