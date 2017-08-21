'Rick and Morty' season 3 spoilers: Rick and Jerry's big adventure in episode 5, plus Summer's body issues and Beth's maternal challenges

Rick drags a naked Jerry out of bed for an adventure in "Rick and Morty" season 3 Twitter/RickandMorty

A wild ride is in store for Rick and Jerry as they go on a big adventure in the upcoming episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3. Episode 5 spoilers suggest that what was an original execution trip turns into one of pity when Rick takes Jerry out.

Episode 5 of "Rick and Morty" season 3 is titled "The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy," where Rick drags Jerry out of bed just when he is about to go to sleep. He tells Jerry that the fate of the galaxy rests on him. One might wonder why Rick is taking Jerry on a trip, especially when Rick told Morty that he wants to get rid of him.

The not-so-willing Jerry thinks that Rick is sending him to his death. However, as seen from the preview of the episode, it might not be the case. Instead, Rick might be taking Jerry on a "pity adventure." In true "Rick and Morty" fashion, this adventure is a big one. Some photos give a sneak peek into what the two are going to do together, like riding an intense roller coaster.

A few other photos suggest that the Rick who is with Jerry might not even be Rick at all. Rick appears to be shot in the chest while they ride the rollercoaster, but in another photo it looks like Rick has a weapon for an arm, with the same mark on his chest. Could he be really trying to kill Jerry? That remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, episode 5 might be where Summer turns into a giant, as the episode's description reveals that she has body issues. Beth, on the other hand, is faced with the challenges of being a mother as the description suggests.

"Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 5 will air on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.