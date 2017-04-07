'Rick and Morty' season 3 spoilers, plot rumors: Episodes following April Fool's premiere to air this summer
"Rick and Morty" creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland surprised fans by releasing the first episode of season 3 on April Fool's Day, without any prior notice. It took some time for the viewers to believe it was real as the creators have been known to prank their fans.
The April Fool's Day episode titled "The Rickshank Redemption" was an eventful one, with Rick being interrogated about his portal gun, the planet Earth being under the control of the Galactic Federation, Beth and Jerry getting a divorce, Summer wanting to help Rick and ending up fighting with Morty about it, and a whole lot of Ricks in different forms. However, by the end of the episode, everything went back to "normal."
Although the first episode for the highly anticipated third season has already been released, fans will still have to wait a little bit more for the next ones. According to a post from the official "Rick and Morty" Twitter account, the rest of the episodes for this season will start airing this summer.
Aaaaaand that's the way the news goes. Thanks for watching "The Rickshank Rickdemption"! More to come this summer...#rickisfree— Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2017
In a report on International Business Times, there is a possibility that Squanchy could return in the second episode titled "Rickmancing the Stone." The blue-nosed cat-person was last seen fighting with Tammy in the season 2 finale. Speculations suggest that he would return in a bigger form after drinking the green liquid from his tooth.
In other news, speculations that Rick is just an older version of Morty have grown stronger since "Rick and Morty" season 3 episode 1 landed. According to Movie Pilot, this is because a scene in the episode is said to have shown a character who looks like a combination of Rick and Morty. Another so-called evidence is the clue that Rick's former wife is Diane, who has a striking resemblance to Annie, a character introduced in season 1. It can be recalled that Annie and Morty were close, but he ended up shrinking her and trapping her inside a small container. Could he be freeing her sometime in the future so they can be together?
