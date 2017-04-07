Entertainment
WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
Holocaust denial 'bishop' sets up breakaway traditionalist group in Kent, takes in clergy accused ...
On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift ...
Pope Francis laments deaths in Syria chemical attack as top Bishop says the carnage 'shocks the ...
Proof of God? 4 ways Christians can share their faith with atheists
Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is ...
Monk accused of child sex abuse 'was allowed to stay at leading Catholic school for years after ...
Easter eggs and the end of Christendom: Why we need to be careful which ditch we die in
Often feel unhappy? Try this spiritual practice, every day

'Rick and Morty' season 3 spoilers, plot rumors: Episodes following April Fool's premiere to air this summer

Faith Baquirquir

Promotional image for "Rick and Morty."Facebook/rickandmorty

"Rick and Morty" creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland surprised fans by releasing the first episode of season 3 on April Fool's Day, without any prior notice. It took some time for the viewers to believe it was real as the creators have been known to prank their fans.

The April Fool's Day episode titled "The Rickshank Redemption" was an eventful one, with Rick being interrogated about his portal gun, the planet Earth being under the control of the Galactic Federation, Beth and Jerry getting a divorce, Summer wanting to help Rick and ending up fighting with Morty about it, and a whole lot of Ricks in different forms. However, by the end of the episode, everything went back to "normal."

Although the first episode for the highly anticipated third season has already been released, fans will still have to wait a little bit more for the next ones. According to a post from the official "Rick and Morty" Twitter account, the rest of the episodes for this season will start airing this summer.

In a report on International Business Times, there is a possibility that Squanchy could return in the second episode titled "Rickmancing the Stone." The blue-nosed cat-person was last seen fighting with Tammy in the season 2 finale. Speculations suggest that he would return in a bigger form after drinking the green liquid from his tooth.

In other news, speculations that Rick is just an older version of Morty have grown stronger since "Rick and Morty" season 3 episode 1 landed. According to Movie Pilot, this is because a scene in the episode is said to have shown a character who looks like a combination of Rick and Morty. Another so-called evidence is the clue that Rick's former wife is Diane, who has a striking resemblance to Annie, a character introduced in season 1. It can be recalled that Annie and Morty were close, but he ended up shrinking her and trapping her inside a small container. Could he be freeing her sometime in the future so they can be together?

Advertisement

 

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY