'Rick and Morty' season 3 spoilers: Is Summer in trouble in episode 2?

Animated sitcom "Rick and Morty" will be coming back to television screens on July 30. After the season premiere on April 1, the series continues its third season withepisode 2, titled "Rickmancing The Stone." Speculations are now pointing toward a story which will see the titular characters going on an adventure to save Summer from danger.

The title refers to the 1984 classic "Romancing the Stone" as basis of the story. As pointed out by Blasting News, in the film, a mercenary and a novelist journey to a remote jungle to save the latter's sister. It's very possible that Summer may be under some crisis and Rick Morty will have to go on a quest to rescue her.

Another hint that supports this speculation is an interesting hashtag on lead animator Eric Bofa Nfon's June 24 tweet announcing that the show is not cancelled. In the post, he boasted that "we get to watch em before you do," and included the hashtags "#NotCanceled" and "#KeepSummerSafe."

The new episode may also flesh out a hinted conflict between the titular characters. In the end of episode one, Morty nearly killed his grandfather and refused to call him a hero. In the same episode, he also finds out that Rick was behind his parent's divorce.

Episode 2 will mark the show's return to TV nearlyfour months after the surprise premier of the season's first episode. The creators pulled a great April Fool's Day prank by showing the season opener without any prior announcement or promotion. The episode re-ran for four hours straight on Adult Swim, Cartoon network's late-night programming block.

Based on the trailer released alongside the announcement of the episode two release date, the show will also be doing a parody of "Mad Max: Fury Road." The trailer also introduced fans to Pickle Rick, when it showed a clip of Rick's voice instructing his grandson to turn over an oddly placed pickle. Morty quickly realizes that his grandfather has transformed into a pickle.

With the show's return, fans can look forward to another season of absurd and creative comedy from the science fiction sitcom.