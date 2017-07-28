'Rick and Morty' season 3 release date, spoilers: Morty faces off with cannibals in 'Mad Max'-like dome

"Rick and Morty" is set to hit the airwaves very soon and what better way to hype up the fans than to show a preview trailer for the upcoming episode.

A new trailer was released for the second episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 and it appears that the next adventure will take place in a dystopian world much like that of the "Mad Max" movies. Some scenes in the promotional video show a dome-shaped cage made out of steel which is similar to the gladiator cage in "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome."

The episode was shown at the "Rick and Morty" panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 22 to the audiences' surprise. Those who were able to watch the episode gave it favorable reviews.

According to Nerdist, in the episode, Summer Smith (Spencer Grammer) starts acting out because of the divorce of her parents, Jerry (Chris Parnell) and Beth (Sarah Chalke). To get her mind off things, she joins Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) and Morty Smith (Roiland) on their adventure where they end up in the "Mad Max"-like world.

They are met by a population of ruffians and cannibals who have gladiatorial combats as a form of entertainment. Shocked by their uncivilized behavior, they plan to escape but because Rick sees that the brutes have some valuable scientific material, he injects Morty's arm with a strength enhancer so that he can participate in a caged combat and get the prized material.

Morty kills dozens of brutes and cannibals with his arm while Summer falls in love with the cannibal leader. The situation devolves further as Rick tries to find a way to get everyone safely back home.

Fans can find out what happens on "Rick and Morty" when season 3 episode 2 arrives on Sunday, July 30 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.