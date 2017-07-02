'Rick and Morty' season 3 release date, plot rumors: 'Mad Max' world, giant Beth and more

The hit animated show "Rick and Morty" to release its season 3 on July 30. Fans of the show are sure to tune in to the latest adventures of the genius scientist and his grandson.

The first episode of season 3 actually aired on April 1 but halted abruptly. According to Deadline, fans got worried and speculated that the show's creator-writers Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland were feuding creatively, thus, causing the delays. Roiland, who voices both title characters, however, dispelled those rumors in a live stream and said, "While we suffer through working together, there is a built-in friendship in making each other millions of dollars." This got a lot of laughs from the audience.

It was apparent that both Harmon and Roiland were still in each other's good graces and joked around aplenty. Harmon had explained earlier on Twitter, "The reason S3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was S3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than S2 or S1." The writers were pursuing perfection for season 3, hence, the delays.

To appease fans for the delay, Adult Swim released a season 3 trailer for "Rick and Morty," with Rick declaring that this is going to be their "darkest adventures yet." The trailer hints at an adventure in a Mad Max-style world where Rick and Morty go head-to-head with barbarians of a post-apocalypse.

In another scene, Beth (Sarah Chalke) grows to be the size of a giant and destroys the family house which causes panic. Rick and Morty must find a way to remedy the situation.

Advertisement

These are just a few of the adventures to be had in the upcoming season of the popular show.

"Rick and Morty" will bring back the shenanigans on Sunday, July 30, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.