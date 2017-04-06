'Rick and Morty' season 3 plot spoilers: Premiere episode resolves season 2 finale cliffhanger

The third season of "Rick and Morty" had an unannounced premiere on April 1, and this set the tone for the rest of the new episodes that will be airing.

The finale of season 2 ended with the Galactic Federation taking over the world and imprisoning Rick Sanchez (voiced by Justin Roiland). In the new episode, the showrunners made good with their promise that the cliffhanger will be resolved quickly. Rick was able to successfully escape from prison, transferring himself into the body of a Seal Team Rick in order to get to the Citadel. Once there, he hacked into the Federation mainframe to destroy the economy, forcing them to leave Earth.

He returns back to earth, only to have Jerry (voiced by Chris Parnell) give an ultimatum to Beth (voiced by Sarah Chalke) to choose between her husband or her father. She chose Rick, saying that she will leave her husband. At the end of the episode, Rick tells his grandson, Morty, as well as the viewers, that his story in season 3 will revolve around his quest to look for the Mulan McNugget sauce.

The post-credits revealed Tammy Gueterman (voiced by Cassie Steele) still alive and working with some Gromflomite scientists to transform Birdperson's corpse into "Phoenixperson," a cyborg.

Several trailers have been released for the upcoming episodes of "Rick and Morty." One will feature the mad scientist transforming into Pickle Rick. At least one episode will feature Kl'iiik Mijupsrit, an alien that heads the advertising company Haas + Milan. One of his plans involves searing ads directly into the eyes of consumers.

"Rick and Morty" airs on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. Episode 2 is set to air this summer, although the exact date of its premiere has not been given yet. Metro reports that the new episodes will not be coming anytime soon. Season 3 is slated to be the longest of the show so far with 14 episodes.