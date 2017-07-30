'Rick and Morty' season 3 news: Spoilers, updates leaked following appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

At the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, "Rick and Morty" creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon revealed quite a bit as to what will happen next on "Rick and Morty." The creators showed a video that gave sneak peeks at season 3.

The video contained a brief preview of what can be expected for the upcoming season, starting off with Rick turning himself into a pickle, Morty strangling an unknown character with a comically large arm, a Mad Max-themed episode which Harmon described as "diesel-powered, vehicular field of death and nihilism," and other shenanigans fans can be excited about.

On stage with the show's creators were writer and voice actor Ryan Ridley, Sarah Chalke (voice behind Rick's daughter Beth) and Summer's voice actor, Spencer Grammer. At Comic-Con, it was announced that the next episodes will start airing on July 30, which should be great news for fans of the show.

Naturally, they were asked why it took them so long to come up with season 3, wherein season 2 did not take such a long time to create. According to Independent, during the Sundance festival, Dan Harmon stated that he and Roiland have disagreements all the time about the show and, subsequently, have "fights about fighting."

After having released episode 1 of season 3 last April Fool's, it is clear that the show is going for a much darker tone but having a much more ambitious scope.

The new season will comprise of 14 episodes which is more than what the previous seasons had. Season 1 had 11 episodes while season 2 only had 10, making the third installment definitely worth the wait. Episode 2, titled "Rickmancing the Stone" will be aired on Sunday, July 30, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.