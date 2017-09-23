'Rick and Morty' season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Beth's backstory with Rick explored

To divorce or not to divorce? Adult Swim

Earlier in the year, before the season 3 of "Rick and Morty" aired, fan speculations pointed to the eventual exposition and exploration of Beth and Rick's dynamic. Fans expecting more of the premise will be pleased to know that episode 9 of season 3, titled "The ABCs of Beth," will feature Beth's history and Rick's relationship with her.

Just as Rick and Jerry had an adventure in episode 5, the upcoming ninth installment will expound on Beth's backstory with his father, Rick. Fans can expect Beth to sort out her daddy issues with Rick, as the latter will take her to "Froopy Land," a grand interdimensional daycare that Rick designed for his daughter.

The preview trailer, however, showed that Beth was displeased with Rick for not being a good parent and leaving her on her own as a child. Rick argued that he worked hard to create a diversionary world for Beth, but she retorted that he should have just spent more time with her instead of keeping her occupied.

The voice actress of Beth, Sarah Chalke, even confirmed that the episode will be fleshing out Rick and Beth's bumpy relationship, the creators' way of fulfilling their promises that there will be more Beth-focused stories. Apart from the insight into Beth's childhood in the upcoming episode, fans will also see her emotional state following her separation with Jerry.

Chalke stated her excitement for the upcoming installment, as it will pair characters who have not usually been coupled together in the previous episodes or seasons.

In the previous episode, "Morty's Mind Blowers," Morty wanted to forget a stressful memory, so Rick took him in his Morty's Mind Blowers lab where they planned to extract Morty's awful memory. The result was disastrous as Morty found out that Rick had been removing Morty's bad experiences with him. The episode ended with both attempting double suicide.

The same character dynamics with Beth and Rick may be expected in "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 9: "The ABCs of Beth," which is going to be aired on Sunday, at Sept. 24, 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.