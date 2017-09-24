'Rick and Morty' season 3 episode 9 spoilers: All about Beth

Screengrab from the preview of "Morty's Mind Blowers." YouTube/Adult Swim

After the dramatic Morty-focused exposition of the previous episode of "Rick and Morty," called "Morty's Mind Blowers," fans of the show would be pleased to know that the next episode, titled "The ABC's of Beth," will feature a good amount of backstory about Rick's daughter, Beth.

In a preview video uploaded on YouTube, the next episode was shown to take place in what Rick calls "Froopy Land." The place is, apparently, where Rick took his daughter Beth when she was younger, presumably to keep her distracted and occupied while he did his work. Speculations say that episode 9, like the previous one, which was focused on Morty's unseen bad relationship with Rick, will now focus on Beth and her apparent daddy issues.

In the preview, Rick is shown opening a colorful portal into "Froopy Land" and taking Beth with her. Beth, however, is not impressed and was even upset that her father left her there when she was young. Rick argued that the amount of work he put into Beth's enclosed world is not something she should be angry about, and he even boasted that the clouds were "procedurally generated."

This leads Beth to argue that Rick should have spent more time working on his relationship with Beth when she was younger instead of thinking of ways to keep her occupied.

Like episode 8, episode 9 will center around a character in the show and their relationship with Rick. "Morty's Mind Blowers," much to the dismay of the fans, was not about Intergalactic cable but Morty's extracted memories, which Rick kept for Morty to view.

The result was disastrous, as Morty found out that Rick extracted memories that showed the bad side of their relationship, like the time where they nearly committed double suicide at the end of the show.

The next episode of "Rick and Morty" title "The ABCs of Beth" will air on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.