'Rick and Morty' season 3 episode 2 release date news: New episode hinted in live stream event
The long wait is over as "Rick and Morty" has a thrilling treat to their fans. With a live stream event happening later this week, the supporters of the animated show could expect juicy updates after the show's sizeable hiatus.
After an unannounced premiere of the hit series' third season on April Fool's Day, a mysterious live stream was announced to take place on Thursday, June 29, at 9 p.m. EDT. Information about the event are limited, but it looks like the strong followers of Adult Swim's phenomenal sitcom are in for more surprises.
The official Twitter account of "Rick and Morty" posted an invitation to the event, teasing that it will be a "spontaneous evening." It could mean live readings of the scripts and, interestingly, a release of the second episode of the current season.
Prior to the out of the blue announcement of the live stream activity, series creator Dan Harmon took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the delayed release of the third season. He apologized for the late airing of the new episodes and explained that it is taking them long to write the scripts because they want to make the storylines more entertaining and want to produce a fantastic season 3.
The long break that the show took sparked rumors suggesting that the series might have gotten cancelled due to the alleged fight between Harmon and co-creator Justin Roiland. Harmon has dismissed such rumors, clarifying via Twitter that he and Roiland never engaged in a fight. "I tell you, as a self-destructively honest guy, Justin and I have literally never fought. Season 3 isn't late because of "fighting," he said.
"Rick and Morty" season 3 consists of 14 episodes with the pilot episode aired on April 1. The exact release dates of the remaining episodes have yet to be announced.
-
Geri Halliwell says she conceived her second child after asking God to 'prove' He exists
After struggling to conceive, the Spice Girls singer believes her second child is a gift from above.
-
Harry Potter and the Christian gospel: Three Christian moments in the Harry Potter books
It's the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book. The series has long been a focus extreme religious reaction with some Christians arguing the series is a gospel analogy and others that it promotes a dangerous acceptance of the occult.
- Why Christians, of all people, should understand the difference between knowledge and truth
- Franklin Graham hails quarterback Derek Carr: 'Derek isn't ashamed to talk about his walk with Jesus Christ'
- Home is where the hurt is?
- The bishop who battled heretics: 9 quotes from Church Father Irenaeus of Lyon
- Americans still put family first - but is advancing technology a threat?
- A war story: 'There is no pit so deep God's love is not deeper still'
- Christians used as human shields in battle for ISIS-held city in Philippines
- God is with us through the pain
- Julian the Apostate: How Rome's last pagan emperor went to war with Christians
- Christians welcome ruling that upholds Northern Ireland's strict abortion laws
- The spiritual genius of Rowan Williams: Thoughts on the 3rd anniversary of his visit to a Jewish-Christian dialogue group
- Children suffer and Britain faces perilous future as poverty deepens across the nation
- Number of Islamic extremists arrested in Europe rises, more women and children suspected of involvement in terror plots
- Franklin Graham hails quarterback Derek Carr: 'Derek isn't ashamed to talk about his walk with Jesus Christ'
- California megachurch pastor steps down for unspecified 'personal misjudgements'