'Rick and Morty' rumors: Season 4 to have 14 episodes

Rick and Morty traveling by portal. Facebook/RickandMorty

Fans of "Rick and Morty" who want more of the show might just get their wish granted, as co-creator Dan Harmon speaks up about adding more episodes to the upcoming fourth season of the adult cartoon.

Harmon, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, stated that he considered 10 episodes per installment too short, especially when compared to other adult cartoons. He said, "I mostly blame myself for doing 10 instead of 14. I'm still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us. I would like to think I've learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, 'Yeah but you're the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we're not listening to you now.'"

Though he wants to do 14 episodes for the next run, Harmon will still need to prove to himself and to his staff by making sure that he and his team easily finish 10 episodes without falling apart. Harmon mentioned that he learned from his previous experiences, like his stint in "The Community," where he failed in season 3 and got fired from the show in the following one.

This past incident involving Harmon was why fans of "Rick and Morty" speculated that the third installment had been delayed due to Harmon being a difficult person to work with, especially when he announced that fights with co-creator Justin Roiland took place during the third installment's production. He then later clarified that by fights, he meant disagreements on the creative process, which were not present during their production for season 2. He further added that the delays were simply due to perfectionism.

Still, Harmon wants to prove in "Rick and Morty" season 4 that he has improved, which is why he wanted to aim for 14 episodes. Fans hope that this goal does not end up like last year's, where Harmon promised the same number of episodes for the third run but failed to deliver them.

While no official and specific dates have been announced for the premiere of season 4 of "Rick and Morty," the Collider joked that it was excited to see the next installment after three or four years.