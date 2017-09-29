'Rick and Morty' plot news: Co-creator reveals show has no ending in sight

Screenshot from "Rick and Morty" showing Rick Sanchez pulling his son-in-law Jerry Smith. Twitter/RickandMorty

"Rick and Morty" fans looking for an overarching plotline for the show may be in for some disappointment. Co-creator Dan Harmon has revealed that the series has no endgame in sight yet.

The creators of the hit animated series "Rick and Morty" might have opted for a show that did not require audiences to watch every episode in order to know what was going on, but all that changed after the second season finale.

Now that the series has adopted a more serialized approach to its storytelling, fans are wondering where "Rick and Morty" will eventually end up — and if there is even an existing plan for the show's main storyline.

Harmon told Entertainment Weekly that there is no overarching plotline ending just yet.

"We try to keep [a plotted storyline] to a minimum, if not zero," he said. "People are always disappointed to hear that because part of the culture of television — particularly binge-worthy obsessive serialized television — is this idea that there's a larger truth unfolding and you can decode it and figure it out. I don't want people to be upset to know that that's what we're doing too."

Of course, that is not to say that the creators are just winging it as they go.

It just means that they are not closing themselves to the possibilities that come with a series that has a highly dynamic plot — just the fact that there are several universes in the show is enough indication of how many places "Rick and Morty" could go.

"The way we see it, until something [is revealed in the show], it's just one of a million possibilities," Harmon admitted.

Harmon said that they still consider "Rick and Morty" as a "largely modular, timeless show [that] you can pick up and watch any episode [of]."

The co-creator resorted to naming other popular TV series to clarify his point, that unlike a serialized show like "Game of Thrones," "Rick and Morty" is still just a series where the two main characters go on fun adventures each episode, kind of like in "Doctor Who."

The season finale of "Rick and Morty" season 3 airs on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.