'Rick and Morty' coming back from two-week break with adventures in Atlantis

"Rick and Morty" returns this Sunday with an adventure in the lost city of Atlantis. Facebook/RickandMorty

The wacky adventures of "Rick and Morty" will be returning this Sunday as the duo resumes their season 3 run following a two-week break for Labor Day weekend. In the upcoming seventh episode, the two will be heading to the lost city of Atlantis.

The new episode, titled "The Ricklantis Mixup," will see the duo suited up in their scuba gear and exploring the secrets and hidden treasures of the underwater city.

As usual, fans of the show are very eager to watch the pair's funny, exciting, and oftentimes weird adventures. With the show taking a break, fans who were left with a weekend without a new "Rick and Morty" episode busied themselves with speculations about the upcoming episode.

The episode's trailer showed Rick and Morty preparing their gear for the adventure, then coming back through a portal with Rick yelling "Atlantis baby!" The synopsis of the episode, similarly, doesn't give fans much to go on with. It only says, "The guys visit Atlantis."

However, as Heavy points out, there may indeed be some hidden clues that could give fans a glimpse of the new episode. In the Internet Movie Database, the episode is listed under a different title, "Tales from the Citadel." The same title appears in the U.K. version of Netflix.

It is possible that this detail is a clue to the plot that would be featured in the episode. Also, it could be likely that the duo will discover that the Citadel wasn't destroyed but was moved to another location – in the underwater city of Atlantis.

Another peculiar detail found in the trailer is that a portal opens behind them without Rick doing anything. Usually, they open a portal using a portal gun. But this time, both Rick and Morty were not holding one when the portal opens, nor were they holding one when they return back from Atlantis.

Fans won't have to wait too long, as the show will return this Sunday, Sept. 10 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.