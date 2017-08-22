Ric Flair health update: WWE star's condition improving after surgery, according to associates and relatives

WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Ric "Nature Boy" Flair speaks during a press conference for the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania in New York, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Ric Flair has shown some signs of life after his surgery, as revealed by the former wrestler's representative.

On Aug. 20, via a series of tweets, from Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent LLC, shared a brief update on Flair's condition. She stated stating that the former wrestler is now awake from his medically induced coma. The executive also stated that Flair is now capable of communicating, which is a good sign for someone who had just undergone major surgery.

However, Zanoni stressed that Flair's is still not in good condition. The legendary WWE Hall of Famer will be needing more time to recuperate with a lot of bed rest. She also thanked the people who have wished Flair well and sent prayers his way, saying that the man is truly a fighter and a survivor.

Flair even reportedly cut a promo on one of the nurses, which is a positive sign.

Flair's daughter Charlotte also took to Instagram to update her father's fans regarding his condition, saying that he is "getting better."

It definitely hasn't been easy for the family to see the Flair in this condition at 68 years of age. Flair's daughter stated that his recovery is long from being over and encouraged fellow wrestlers to give extra effort in their SummerSlam performances to honor her father.

There is still no confirmation regarding what specific ailments Flair experienced that led to his surgery. According to Sports Illustrated, Flair had parts of his bowels removed during the surgery. In an earlier interview with the publication, the iconic wrestler discussed his excessive drinking issues, which may have caused his recent medical complications. Flair stated that alcohol was his only vice.

More updates on Flair's condition will be released sometime after he gets enough rest.