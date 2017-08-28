Ric Flair health update: Recent surgery due to 'intestinal blockage'

A photo of Ric Flair with Sean Hetherington and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper Wikimedia Commons/Zeowads

Contrary to recent reports, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Ric Flair's hospital confinement was not because of colon or heart surgery. Apparently, Flair had a problem with "intestinal blockage," leading to a complicated surgery last Monday that required removal on some parts of his bowel.

According to Sports Illustrated, Flair was rushed last Saturday to a hospital in Georgia, and fans feared it was due to something fatal and life-threatening. However, Twitter and Facebook updates from his manager Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment disclosed that the 68-year-old simply has to rest for a while and that his health condition is progressing.

"Happy 2 report @RicFlairNatrBoy is awake, communicating & progressing..but there are complications so needs rest for the 1st time in 40 yrs," said in the tweet.

Flair's fiancée, Wendy Barlow, also provided some insights into the health of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. As reported by Washington Post, Barlow said that Flair had "multiple organ problems," and that prayers for his health are most appreciated.

Before Flair was rushed to the hospital, he had an interview with Sports Illustrated where he disclosed his problem with alcohol consumption. "I had one vice. I'm not going to point my finger at anybody else. My vice was drinking," he said in the interview. "I didn't have any pain issues, addiction problems, marijuana, cocaine, nothing like that. It's a fact that I kept myself up all night and always had a good time."

News.com also reported that Flair has previously mentioned this issue in his 2015 autobiography entitled, "Ric Flair: To Be the Man." He opened up about his "hard-partying ways" when he was younger, leading him to have a heart problem that required him to have routine check-up every now and then with a cardiologist.

Flair is still under observation in the hospital and will likely have to stay there for at least a month.