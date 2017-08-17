Ric Flair health condition news, update: WWE legend still in critical condition

A photo of Flair at the third annual Hadnot Point Annex Customer Appreciation Day in 2010. Wikimedia Commons/Lance Cpl. Jonathan G. Wright

World Wrestling Entertainment legend Ric Flair is currently in critical condition dealing with complications in multiple organs. After five days in a hospital in Atlanta, the former professional wrestler is still in a medically induced coma and has yet to show signs of improvement.

According to TMZ, Flair's fiancée, Wendy Barlow, took to social media to address the status of the 68-year-old wrestling manager. Barlow stated that she is in disbelief about the whole situation and hasn't been able to control herself — crying whenever she talks to anyone on the phone.

The unfortunate incident started with Flair complaining about experiencing some pain in the abdomen region. Barlow did not specify what happened in between that time until Flair arrived at the hospital, but she described it to be a "nightmare." Flair was brought to the hospital on the night of Aug. 11.

It was reported that Flair has already undergone surgery after being put in a coma by doctors. It can be speculated that the coma was necessary to ease Flair's suffering and also a necessary prelude to the surgery that was to come. However, no specific details were given as to what kind of surgery Flair underwent.

Barlow assured that Flair is getting the best care and treatment possible and that she has been steadfast, never letting him out of her sight. However, she is asking for fans and anyone to pray for Flair's speedy recovery.

Another concerned family member is the wrestler's daughter, Charlotte Flair. She posted an intimate family picture on Instagram. She thanked those who have extended their support towards their family and also urged others to pray for her dad.

The female wrestler also described her father to be a tough individual, and that the family will provide more information about the WWE legend's condition when the time comes.