Rev Richard Coles reveals how Strictly stars 'strip to our pants'

Christian Today staff writer

Rev Richard Coles has revealed how Strictly stars 'strip to our pants' for fake-tanning before their ballrooms routine as one of the show's judges rejected his call for same-sex dance partners.

Former contestant Judge Rinder is the latest participant to weigh in on the debate over same-sex couples joining Strictly after Richard Coles said he would be happy to dance with a man.

Richard Coles is an openly gay Anglican cleric as well as radio presenter.BBC

'Would it be a big step forward for the LGBTQI community if there were same-sex couples on Strictly? Do me a favour!' the former barrister turned TV personality told the Radio Times.

'Some things ain't politics and Strictly is one of them.'

It comes after Coles, a popular radio broadcaster and openly gay cleric discussed the option of dancing with another man in this year's show.

'I think it's a good year to do it actually,' he said.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood, one of the show's iconic figures, said they will 'probably' have same-sex couples on next year's edition.

Gay MP Mhairi Black has also joined calls for same-sex dance partner on the Saturday night show.

'It's about time big TV programmes are fully inclusive of LGBTI people,' the SNP politician told Pink News.

'That includes having same-sex dance partners on Strictly - but the onus is on the programme-makers, not individual contestants.

'Being inclusive should be the norm - TV should reflect and speak to the full diversity of society and doing that helps open minds and change attitudes.'

A BBC spokeswoman said there was currently 'no plans' to change the traditional mixed-sex couples setup, though some BBC sources suggested the notion hadn't been 'completely ruled-out'.

Coles, 55 and vicar of St Mary the Virgin in Finedon, gave a behind-the-scenes insight into the BBC show, detailing how he has to promise to have exfoliated before stripping which, he admits, 'is an unusual experience for a vicar in his middle years, who would normally recoil from getting undressed even for surgery'.

He told the Radio Times: 'There's no time for embarrassment and I have now got so used to looking like a blancmange while standing next to the Herculean Davood Ghadami that the anxiety dreams have stopped.'

