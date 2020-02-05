Rev David Bruce appointed Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland

The Rev David Bruce has been elected as the next Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

He is the current Secretary of the Church's Council for Mission in Ireland, and was elected to his new role last night, although he will not formally adopt the position until the General Assembly in June.

The 62-year-old was elected by members of the Church's 19 presbyteries. He is a member of the Elmwood Presbyterian Church near Lisburn and will be the denomination's 175th Moderator since 1840 and the first in more than two decades to come from a position outside of parish ministry.

Commenting on his appointment, he said he was committed to people on both sides of the Irish border post-Brexit and looking forward to conversations with political leaders in the wake of the reconvening of Stormont.

"I am hugely honoured to be invited by the Church to fulfil this role, and humbled that anyone should imagine I am able to do it," he said.

"I will approach the role with prayerful excitement as we face the great task of commending Christ to Ireland, north and south in a year of major change on this island and beyond.

"With the UK having left the European Union last week and we enter this transition phase, a new set of political relationships will be formed, both on this island and beyond. As members of an all-Ireland church we will remain fully committed to our people and their witness on both sides of the Irish border."

He added: "The formation of the Northern Ireland Executive in Stormont, and Ireland's General Election this week indicate the importance of careful conversations with politicians, something I will be keen to continue during my year in office."