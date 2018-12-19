Respect, gratitude and honesty are the top three life lessons parents want to teach their children

(Photo: Unsplash/RawPixel)

The top three life lessons parents want to teach their children are to 'be respectful', 'be thankful for what you have' and be honest, new research has found.

The survey of 2,000 US parents by the YMCA found that the other top five life lessons they are keen to teach their kids is to 'never give up' and 'learn from your mistakes'.

The survey also shed light on new skills that parents want to pass on to their children, including staying safe online and developing social skills in a digital world.

When parents were asked what prevented them from being able to teach all the things they wanted to their children, the biggest barrier was lack of time.

A third said it was because they were working more than 40 hours a week, while 22 per cent said they did not have enough time to spend with their children.

A fifth of those surveyed said they struggled because they were a single parent and the same percentage blamed a lack of finances needed to teach the lesson or skill. Seventeen per cent said it was because they were working more than one job (17 percent).

Despite being strapped for time, though, parents said they still believe they are the most important people for passing on essential life skills to their own children.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said life lessons are most commonly taught by a parent, compared to 47 per cent who said it was by teachers and 46 per cent who said other family members.

The survey also revealed parents' concerns about the impact of their neighbourhood on their children's prospects, with 43 per cent saying they chose to live in a particular zip code because of the opportunities they believed it afforded their family.

Half said they had moved to in order to put their children into a better school, whild over a third (37 per cent) said they believed the zip code they were born into had determined their future.

Despite the emphasis on family, 80 percent agreed that having a welcoming place to gather was important in strengthening their neighborhood.

And there was general satisfaction with local amenities, with 70 percent agreeing that their community provided opportunities for their children's growth.

'While it may sound surprising, research shows that one single digit can have a drastic effect on your entire life,' said Kevin Washington, CEO of Y-USA.