'Resident Evil 7' Gold Edition release date news: Third episode, 'Not a Hero' DLC to arrive in December

Nica Cruz

Promotional image for "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard."Capcom

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" is coming out with a Gold Edition — which will include all three downloadable contents (DLCs) — this December.

Capcom is slated to release "Resident Evil 7" Gold Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will come with three DLCs: "Banned Footage Vol. 1," "Banned Footage Vol. 2" and a new episode titled "End of Zoe."

"End of Zoe" will reveal what happened to Zoe Baker, who was a supporting character in "Resident Evil 7," where she helped the protagonist Ethan Winters by creating a serum that cured the ailment that plagued "Biohazard."

The new "Resident Evil" episode will also allow users to explore new swamp-filled areas, as well as face new enemies.

Season Pass holders will receive "End of Zoe" for free as an update, although base game owners will have to pay $14.99 to purchase the DLC.

Capcom is also releasing the delayed episode "Not a Hero" on the same day as the Gold Edition, which will be free for all owners of the "Resident Evil 7" game. It was originally slated for release in spring.

"Taking place after the horrific events that befell Ethan Winters in 'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,' 'Not a Hero' brings a brand new experience playing as Chris to face new threats not met in the main game. As a member of New Umbrella, Chris and team quickly set up a strategy to counter this latest threat. Will Chris once again solve the mystery of this latest outbreak and make it out of the plantation's dungeons alive?" the synopsis reads.

"Resident Evil 7" is a first-person survival game heavily laced with horror elements. It was released in January for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The video game was directed by Kōshi Nakanishi and written by Richard Pearsey, the first Western writer for the "Resident Evil" game series.

"Resident Evil 7" Gold Edition and the "Not a Hero" DLC will both be released on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

