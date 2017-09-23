'Resident Evil 7' DLC release date, gameplay news: Chris Redfield stars in 'Not a Hero' trailer

A screenshot from the upcoming DLC for "Resident Evil 7," titled "Not a Hero." Facebook/residentevil

The gameplay trailer for the "Resident Evil 7" expansion, titled "Not a Hero," shines the spotlight on protagonist Chris Redfield.

Developer Capcom dropped the gameplay trailer for "Resident Evil 7" downloadable content (DLC) "Not a Hero" during the Tokyo Game Show this week and it dutifully gives fans the glimpse they need.

The video shows Redfield suiting up in a mine cave to find three men from a missing unit. He takes note of a "shield machine" before going further inside the mine, where he soon finds the missing men in a cell.

Redfield runs off to find a key but he runs into several zombies whom he easily kills by firing a pistol, punching one in the face and throwing a grenade.

The video does not end there. Redfield blasts his way through the mine and more throngs of monsters before he faces the final boss.

Gamers get to play as Redfield, although the storyline for this DLC will be a little different. Redfield faces a slew of new zombies and ghouls, different from those who plagued the "Resident Evil 7" base game.

"Not a Hero" was slated for an earlier release, but was pushed back so it could "match the high quality of the main game," game director Koshi Nakanishi said in a statement in April.

Meanwhile, Capcom is also releasing another DLC episode titled "End of Zoe," as well as the "Resident Evil 7" Gold Edition, which contains previous DLC releases "Banned Footage Vol. 1" and "Banned Footage Vol. 2." The Gold Edition retails for $50 while "End of Zoe" can be purchased separately for $15.

All three will be released on Dec. 12. "Not a Hero" will be available to download for free for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

"Resident Evil 7" is a survival horror game and was first released worldwide in January.