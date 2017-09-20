'Resident Evil 7' DLC news: 'Not a Hero' screenshots released

A screenshot from the upcoming DLC for "Resident Evil 7," titled "Not a Hero." Facebook/residentevil

Video game developer Capcom will be releasing the downloadable content (DLC) for "Resident Evil 7" titled "Not a Hero." It is slated for release in December this year. Screenshots of the DLC have also been spotted on the internet, which was used by Capcom for promotional purposes.

According to Comic Book, one of the series' most popular characters, Chris Redfield, will make a return to the DLC. The story of "Not a Hero" will follow the events of "Resident Evil 7" immediately after the scarring events to the main protagonist, Ethan Winters, by the hands of the Baker Family at their massive estate. Chris will first be seen rescuing Ethan and his wife Mia, but fans doubt that if this is in fact Chris.

The drastic change in Chris' appearance makes the skepticism regarding his identity somewhat valid. It could even be possible that the character in the screenshots could be a mere clone of Chris, since his current status has not been revealed yet.

The screenshots that were released depict Chris stomping on the head of an infected, and of him going through an ominous cave. It is still unclear if the game will be in a third or first person perspective, since the screenshots show both. At this point, Chris will already be working for a corporation named New Umbrella, which is a slightly modified from Umbrella Corporation – the company responsible for all the evil that transpires in the series.

Video Gamer reported that Capcom has kept faithful to atmosphere of "Resident 7," making full use of the technology and graphics to provide the maximum creepiness and atmosphere that the previous game has impressed many fans. This time around, there seems to also be a heads up display (HUD) that shows the amount of ammo and a life bar.

The "Resident Evil 7" DLC "Not a Hero" will be available on Dec. 12 for free to those who already own the original game. On the same day, "Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition" is also scheduled to be released.