'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' DLC release date news: New content packs to drop in December

"Resident Evil 7" has been well-received by critics and fans alike. Capcom

Capcom announced that the next downloadable content (DLC) for the survival horror video game "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" will drop later this year. Fans will not only receive a single game add-on, as the Japanese game publisher has prepared two separate releases, namely "Not a Hero" and "End of Zoe."

According to Polygon, the "Not a Hero" and "End of Zoe" content packs will arrive to "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" on Dec. 12. The first title is centered on the famous "Resident Evil" character, Chris Redfield. According to the DLC's official synopsis, Chris will once again be involved in a horrific tragedy as a new zombie outbreak emerges.

The "Not a Hero" DLC will take place right after the events of the main "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" storyline with Ethan Winters. Together with his team, Chris will try to escape from the plantation's dungeons as a member of New Umbrella. It remains to be seen if his strategies will be enough for him to survive once more. This content pack will be available as a free download.

Meanwhile, the "End of Zoe" DLC will be a "shocking installment" of "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard," where the fans will finally learn the fate of Zoe at the end of the game.

To recall, Zoe is a member of the Baker family, the twisted main antagonists of the current "Resident Evil" installment that terrorized Ethan. Zoe helped Ethan to escape the Baker mansion, although it wasn't clear if she was able to make it out alive in the end.

Aside from the continuation of Zoe's story, the DLC will include new enemies and a swamp-filled location. "End of Zoe" is included in the Season Pass of "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard," while those who did not avail of it can purchase the DLC separately for $14.99.

Aside from the two DLC packs to be released in December, Capcom will launch the "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" Gold Edition, which will include all the previous content packs, Engadget reported. The price of the Gold Edition has not yet been revealed.