'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' DLC: 'Not a Hero' info leaked, teases exciting features

Promotional image for "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard." Facebook/residentevil

The next downloadable content (DLC) for "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" has yet to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows platforms, but details of it are already making noise online.

Earlier this week, a Reddit user gave fans more clue as to what they can expect from the next expansion, "Not a Hero." Interestingly, the DLC narrative will begin immediately after the main campaign ends.

In "Not a Hero," Chris Redfield and the Umbrella Soldiers will hunt down Lucas Baker, the son of Jack and Marguerite Baker. However, it will not be an easy task as enemies are everywhere; one of which is the unique creatures that can spurt toxic gas called the White Molded.

As if that were not exciting enough, the "Not a Hero" DLC will be directly linked to the events of "Resident Evil 8," which is reportedly in the beginning stages of development. Though nothing is set in stone yet, the next installment might feature an urban setting.

"We want ['Resident Evil 7: Biohazard'] to be the start of a new kind of survival horror and of a new series," the game's executive producer Jun Takeuchi said in a statement obtained by Games Radar. "We're already thinking of various plans for the next game, but we also want to see how we can continue to evolve survival-horror itself... We will always want to create horror experiences where the characters overcome a difficult situation."

The "Not a Hero" expansion, which was originally scheduled for a spring 2017 release, is set to arrive on Dec. 12, Tuesday, for free. In addition to that, the brand new "End of Zoe" mini-game, which allows the player to explore new swamp-filled areas and deal with tougher enemies, is expected to come out the same day.

While waiting, fans can check out Chris Redfield and the Umbrella Soldiers in action below.