'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' DLC news: Here is what the Gold Edition will include

Promotional image for "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard." Facebook/Capcom/Resident Evil

Nearly eight months after "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" hit store shelves, developer and publisher Capcom has announced the game's Gold Edition, which will contain lots of previously released content and two new downloadable content (DLC) packs in one package.

To help everyone prepare, below are the contents that will be available when the Gold Edition launches on Dec. 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows.

The package will come with two major expansion packs – Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Banned Footage Vol. 2 – released for the "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" since its launch last January. The much-awaited DLC pack, "Not a Hero," is also expected to come out the same day.

"Not a Hero," which was originally scheduled for a spring 2017 release, is a story chapter where players control Chris Redfield rather than Ethan Winters. It will also bring new abilities and new terrifying enemies.

"'Not a Hero' brings a brand new experience playing as Chris to face new threats not met in the main game," read the official description for the "Not a Hero" DLC pack via Polygon. "As a member of New Umbrella, Chris and team quickly set up a strategy to counter this latest threat. Will Chris once again solve the mystery of this latest outbreak and make it out of the plantation's dungeons alive?"

Aside from "Not a Hero," another new DLC called "End of Zoe" will also arrive. Not much has been said about this expansion, but fans do know it will take place months after the events of the main game.

In "End of Zoe," players will explore new swamp-filled areas and will be sparring against new enemies that they have never seen before. It is included in the game's upcoming Gold Edition, but it will also be available for Season Pass owners for only $14.99/€14.99/£11.99.