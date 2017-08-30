'Resident Evil 2' remake release date, gameplay news, rumors: Big reveal expected at 'RE2' 20th anniversary in 2018

Capcom's classic survival horror video game "Resident Evil 2" Capcom

Among all the installments and spin-off titles of Capcom video game series "Resident Evil," fans are more likely to pick "Resident Evil 2" as the prime example of a classic survival horror genre. Although the game was released almost ten years ago, "Resident Evil" fans still regard the particular sequel as the best entry in the series considering that modern game titles have far more superior graphics performance. This is why the announcement of a "Resident Evil 2" remake is no longer surprising, as many gamers are looking forward to witnessing the modern take on the 90's masterpiece.

As reported by Trusted Reviews, Capcom has not been updating the public yet regarding the development of "Resident Evil 2" remake. Nevertheless, the Japanese game studio already gave an assurance that the much-awaited remake will happen in spite of the lack of information from Capcom. In fact, "Resident Evil" series producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi revealed in an interview with Collider that Capcom will release the remade "RE2" video game soon.

The announcement of "Resident Evil 2" remake was made by Capcom back in 2015, and since then, there have been no other update was made by the game studio about the status of the video game. Fans are now interested to see what fan favorites, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, will look like in the modern home consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Express UK reported that the 20th anniversary of the first "Resident Evil" game in March 2016 was first thought to be the day of "Resident Evil 2" remake's big reveal. However, the one-year celebration has passed and there is still no word about the project. However, the online publication speculates that the remake details will be out in 2018. This will be in time for the 20th anniversary of the original "Resident Evil 2" title which was first released in Jan. 1998.

It is also possible that the big reveal of "Resident Evil 2" remake will happen at next year's Tokyo Game Show, which will also set in January.