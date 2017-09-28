'Resident Evil 2' board game Kickstarter campaign surpasses goal in less than an hour

"Resident Evil 2: The Board Game" surpasses its Kickstarter goal in less than an hour. Kickstarter/ steamforged

Almost two decades since the release of the video game, "Resident Evil 2" is making its way to gamers' tabletops with a new board game. The project is up on Kickstarter and it has managed to surpass its goal in less than an hour.

The project is being overseen by Steamforged Games, who set the goal at $201,584 when the game's Kickstarter campaign began. Two days after the start of the campaign, the game was able to raise twice its goal. Since then, it has raised over $500,000 dollars for the tabletop game and has completed almost all of its stretch goals.

"Resident Evil 2: The Board Game" is a cooperative survival game that allows up to four players to play the characters of Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Ada Wong, and Robert Kendo through the zombie overran, Raccoon City. The game includes miniature figures of the characters as well as various monsters from the original video game.

For the price of $70, backers will receive the core game, an expansion set called "The B-Files", a Kickstarter exclusive alternate Leon mini figure, as well as all of the unlocked stretch goals from the campaign. The game is expected to be released September of next year.

Backers also have the option to purchase the "Malformations of G" expansion set, which contains more highly-detailed boss models and updated scenarios and behavior cards for the new models.

There is also a retro pack that features the same art style of the original video game. Another expansion that backers can purchase is the "Giant Alligator" expansion which features the game's iconic beast.

The developer, Steamforged Games, was the same team behind the "Dark Souls: The Board Game," which was a huge surprise when it hit the crowd-funding platform last year. The game's campaign ended with a whopping $5.4 million in pledges.