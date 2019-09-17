Remains of over 2,000 aborted babies found at former abortionist's home

Staff writer
Dr Ulrich Klopfer, a former abortion provider based in South Bend, Indiana.(Photo: CBS Chicago)

Authorities in Illinois have found the preserved remains of over 2,000 aborted babies in the home of a former abortionist. 

Will County Sheriff's Office said that the remains of around 2,246 aborted babies had been discovered at the home of Ulrich Klopfer, who died on September 3. 

Officers made the gruesome discovery after being tipped off by his family.

John Smeaton, chief executive of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, said the discovery demonstrated the "utter depravity" of the abortion industry.

"The barbarity of these sickening circumstances is a reflection of just how hellish the abortion industry as a whole is," he said.

"The abortion industry has a callous disrespect for human life, and views humans as something to be discarded at will." 

The remains have been taken to the Coroner's Office and a police investigation is underway. 

Klopfer was an abortionist in South Bend, Indiana, until his licence was suspended by the state's Medical Licensing Board in November 2016.  It followed a complaint over an abortion he performed on a 13-year-old that he failed to report as abuse, in line with state law.  The Medical Licensing Board received two other complaints relating to abortions by Klopfer on under 14-year-olds. 

In 2015, the abortion clinic where he had worked was forced to close after its licence was revoked by the state. 

Mr Smeaton said that conditions were not much better in the UK, pointing to a damning 2016 report into Marie Stopes by the Care Quality Commission which found that at some clinics, foetal tissue was being disposed of in open waste bins. 

A separate investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches in 2014 discovered that the bodies of aborted and miscarried babies were being incinerated as clinical waste, with some even being used to heat hospitals. 

The discovery led the then health minister Dr Dan Poulter to issue an instant ban on the practice. 

Mr Smeaton added, "This grotesque treatment of humans and the handling of their remains reveal utter depravity at the heart of the abortion industry and demonstrate all too clearly just how abortionists view human life."

