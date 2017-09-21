Religious education: 'Lottery' for pupils as schools are failing, says new report

Reuters

A growing number of schools are failing to meet their basic legal requirements when it comes to providing religious education (RE), resulting in a 'lottery' for pupils, according to a new independent report into how the subject is taught in England.

This means that pupils are missing out on vital preparation for life in 'a multicultural society and globalised world', the report says.

Under proposals set out in an interim report by the Commission on Religious Education published today, all state-funded schools in England should publish details of their approach to religious education and outline how they meet the requirements of a new National Entitlement for RE.

That is one of a series of proposals set out for consultation in the commission's report, 'Religious Education for All', which reviews the law and policies behind RE, as well as the way in which it is delivered in schools.

The commission, an independent body with members from a variety of backgrounds and expertise, including teaching, the law, and academia, says that its aim is to improve the quality and rigour of the subject and its capacity to prepare pupils for life in modern Britain.

Among the proposals by the commission are: a new National Entitlement for Religious Education, which would clearly set out for the first time the aims and purposes of RE and what students should experience in the course of their study; a requirement of schools to be held accountable for the provision and quality of RE they provide, with all schools, including free schools, academies, and schools of a religious character, being required to publish details of how they meet the new National Entitlement, and inspectors and other approved bodies having the power to monitor RE to ensure a minimum standard; and a 'national plan' for improving the teaching and learning of RE, along the lines the National Plan for Music Education, which brings together the Commission's recommendations for improving teacher subject knowledge.

The commission proposes a minimum of 12 hours devoted to RE in all primary initial teacher training courses; the opportunity for all primary trainees to observe RE teaching in a leading school for RE; and the requirement that teachers 'demonstrate a good understanding of and take responsibility for the sensitive handling of controversial issues, including thoughtful discussion of religious and non-religious worldviews'. The Commission also recommends that bursaries for trainee RE teachers are brought in line with other subjects where there is a shortage of recruits.

The chair of the commission, Dr John Hall, said: 'All students need a thorough understanding of religious and non-religious worldviews, regardless of their own personal views, as a vital preparation for life and employment in modern Britain. A rich understanding of Britain's diverse communities and a broad perception of different worldviews will enable students to build a more cohesive and peaceful world for the future.

'However, the evidence is that too many state schools are failing to meet their legal obligations to provide religious education for all students. This is unfair. So we are recommending a National Entitlement for RE and that all schools should be required to give an account of how they make the provision.

'At the same time, we wish to see a review of the quality of RE teaching and of teacher education in RE. We need to ensure that students' learning addresses how religious and non-religious worldviews affect people's decisions and behaviour in almost every aspect of life.'

The commission on RE's interim report will now be subject to a consultation between October and December 2017, before it makes its final recommendation, which will be published in September 2018.