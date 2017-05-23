Religion, racism and nationalism are 'over' says The 1975's Matt Healy after Manchester attack

x

Matt Healy, the frontman of Manchester rock band The 1975, spoke out against the Manchester terror attack at a Detroit gig last night, saying religion, racism and nationalism are 'over'.

The 1975 were performing a gig at The Fillmore Detroit, when Healy interrupted the performance to give a short speech to the audience, according to The Metro.

'I'm bored of nationalism and I'm bored of racism. It's over,' Healy, 28, said, to a cheering crowd.

'Nationalism, religion, all these regressive things, they're over. We can't carry on in the way that we're carrying on.'

Last night's suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande gig killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59. ISIS have since claimed responsibility for the attack.

matt healy of manchester-based band the 1975 speaks on behalf of today's tragedy. music will always build bridges. pic.twitter.com/kEg3keJzmv — Michelle (@follosopher) May 23, 2017

Healy added: 'We're from Manchester and where we used to hang out, the actual place where we used to hang out, someone put a bomb in there tonight and then killed a bunch of kids that were going to a f*****g show in Manchester.

'I don't need to be educated on f*****g anything to say that that's bulls**t.

'I don't know what it's in the name of, so I apologise if it's not in the name of religion or nationalism, but these are things that keep happening and I'm f******g p****d off about it.'