'Red Dwarf XII' release date, cast news: New season for fall premiere; main stars returning
Fans of the long-running "Red Dwarf" series have been heavily anticipating the premiere of its 12th season. As "Red Dwarf XII" is gearing up for a fall premiere, fans will be happy to know that its four main stars are returning to their roles on the sci-fi sitcom.
There is no definite date as to when "Red Dwarf XII" will premiere, but it is certain that the sitcom will be back with six new episodes and a set of guest stars for avid fans to look forward to. According to Metro, the show's creators will be screening the first episode of the new season in advance to lucky attendees at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Aug. 23. The screening of the episode will be followed by a Q&A panel with writer and director Doug Taylor alongside stars Craig Charles and Robert Llewellyn.
Speaking of stars, Chris Barrie and Danny John Jules will also be returning alongside Charles and Llewellyn for "Red Dwarf XII." They will be reprising their roles as Arnold Judas Rimmer, the Cat, Dave Lister, and Kryten, respectively.
Norman Lovett also confirmed his return to the sitcom back in February, according to Chortle. Lovett revealed his return during a stand-up show at the Leicester Comedy Festival but then followed it with, "I probably shouldn't have told you that," earning laughs from the crowd. Lovett will reprise his role as the ship's computer named Holly.
"Red Dwarf XII" will premiere exclusively on Dave in the fall. It may stll be a long wait, but the anticipation is still as high as ever. For now, fans can always watch the previous seasons all over again, as well as keep a look out for more announcements regarding the show's 12th season in the coming weeks or months.
