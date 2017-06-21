'Red Dead Redemption 2' supports cross-platform multiplayer between PS4, Xbox One?
As fans eagerly await the arrival of "Red Dead Redemption 2," Rockstar Games is said to be exploring the idea of a cross-platform multiplayer between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Is there any truth to this?
In late May, Rockstar Games announced that "Red Dead Redemption 2" had been delayed from its initial release window of the second half of 2017 to the second quarter of 2018.
"This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," Rockstar Games said in a statement.
Even though Rockstar Games expressed their desire to create the best gaming experience possible as the reason behind its push-back, many fans are still unconvinced. Now, another reason has surfaced.
According to Liam Robertson of WWG, Rockstar Games is planning to integrate cross-platform play into "Red Dead Redemption 2," allowing players both on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to come together. Discussions are currently underway between Rockstar Games, Sony, and Microsoft, but there is no word yet on how these talks are progressing.
Nonetheless, it appears that the long wait will be worth it. "Red Dead Redemption 2" will feature more than one playable character and will reportedly brag a sprawling, far larger open world compared to its predecessor.
The upcoming game would feature a gang of seven cowboys, where players can freely choose to join the said group or the law enforcement of a particular town. It will also feature a set of new and tougher missions and campaigns for Seth Briars and Irish.
Stay tuned for more updates as they arrive. While waiting, check out "Red Dead Redemption 2's" gameplay trailer below.
