'Red Dead Redemption 2' release date news, updates: Rockstar conducts online survey for upcoming sequel

Promotional photo of Rockstar Games' "Red Dead Redemption 2." Rockstar Games

Many fans are still waiting for new updates regarding the status of the upcoming Western open world video game, "Red Dead Redemption 2." Although Rockstar Games has been noticeably silent about the ongoing development of the title, an online survey from the developer was recently spotted, which could mean that the next round of marketing for the sequel may arrive soon.

According to Gaming Bolt, Rockstar has an online survey that asks fans about their insights into "Red Dead Redemption 2." A Reddit user known as trevors685 posted about the said survey. Apparently, the game studio is interested to know if the fans have seen or heard any communication about the sequel. Also, the survey seeks to know if the fans are likely to purchase "Red Dead Redemption 2" upon its release.

The online survey does not seem to involve anything significant regarding the development of "Red Dead Redemption 2." However, this could be seen as a sign that Rockstar will step up its marketing in the coming months as the expected release of the sequel closes in. If this is true, then the fans should remain patient amid the lack of updates from Rockstar.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" was officially revealed in 2016, following rumors that the sequel to the 2010 Western shooter game would be released soon. It is not surprising that Rockstar is creating another entry to the "Red Dead" series, given the success that the previous installment has achieved over the last several years.

It was initially revealed that "Red Dead Redemption 2" would be out later this year, although Rockstar later announced that the sequel's release had been postponed until early 2018.

Since then, the studio has not disclosed details about the sequel. Some fans were hoping that the game would make an appearance at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) last June, but no preview was presented.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is expected to arrive for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the second quarter of 2018.