'Red Dead Redemption 2' release date news: Polish retailer leaked the game's October release date?

Shiena Bernardino Reporter

Promotional photo for "Red Dead Redemption 2"Twitter/RockstarRDR

The possible release date of "Red Dead Redemption 2" might have been leaked.

A product listing for the highly anticipated sequel of 2010's "Red Dead Redemption" action-adventure game from a popular Polish electronics stores chain Media Markt claims that the game will be released for PlayStation 4 (PS4) on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

A Redditor who goes by the name Adamkam8323 posted the screengrab for the said product listing. He also cited a report from Polish website CD-Action claiming that when asked where they got the information about the game's release date, Media Markt responded through an email that the source comes from the game's distributor in the country.

This is not the first time that a product listing posted a rumored release date for the game online. Just last week, GameBolt reported that a listing from U.K. retailer Base indicate that the game will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

However, Rockstar Games remains mum about the official launch details of "Red Dead Redemption 2," except for their earlier announcement that it would be ready for release on PS4 and Xbox One by fall. This means that both the rumored release dates may not be valid at this point.

The announcement about the development of "Red Dead Redemption 2" first came out in October 2016. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Brand Marketing Vice President John Koller stated that the upcoming sequel can be described as "an epic tale of life in America's unforgiving heartland." It will also feature a "vast and atmospheric world" that will serve as the base for a new and exciting online multiplayer experience.

Sony also announced that those who will play the game on PS4 will receive the first access in several online contents of "Red Dead Redemption 2" upon its release. However, the details about the said access are expected to be announced soon.

