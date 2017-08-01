'Red Dead Redemption 2' news: Launch delayed because of 'Grand Theft Auto 5 Online'?
The second installment to the video game "Red Dead Redemption" (2010) was being geared up for launching, but its release date has been pushed back to a much later time, and the reason behind it might just be the success of "Grand Theft Auto 5 Online" (2013).
The developer company's CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the label's activities have been completely transformed. "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be released by Rockstar under Zelnick's company Take Two Industries.
This delay might prove to be a good thing, however, because now, the developers can have a chance to make a few — or many — changes to the video game in terms of content. It is likely that Rockstar will put in more online elements to "Red Dead Redemption 2."
On the other hand, given the success of "GTA Online," the fifth version having sold over 80 million units globally, Zelnick told fans not to get too excited about the sequel of "Red Dead Redemption."
In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Zelnick shared that while he does have high hopes for "Red Dead Redemption 2," he does not think it can be on the same context as "GTA Online." At least not just yet.
"I don't make assumptions like that," said Zelnick, adding, "What the team is doing is trying to make the best possible game they can, and if they succeed... Look, the reason, in my opinion, why GTA V has sold 80 million units, and GTA Online had another record year 3 and a half years after its release, is because it stands alone in its generation."
It is a nice assurance that while the launch date for "Red Dead Redemption 2" may be a long way away, it is only because the developers are really delving into the quality of the game.
