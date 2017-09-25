Entertainment
'Red Dead Redemption 2' gameplay footage, release date news: Game's launch might get delayed again

Kemberly Penton

Rockstar Games originally announced that "Red Dead Redemption" will be released in Fall 2017. However, they apologized for the delay and indicated that it will be out in Spring 2018.Twitter/rockstargames

A teaser trailer for "Red Dead Redemption 2" shown during the PlayStation press conference in Japan last Sept. 19, days before the Tokyo Game Show 2017, indicated that fans might have to wait a little longer for its release.

Developed by Rockstar Games, the creators of popular games such as "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Red Dead Redemption," the sequel is an upcoming western action-adventure video game about the heroic tale of life in the unforgiving land of America. Its open world environment will provide the players a new experience online.

Fans have not seen much outside of the teasers and a few screenshots. It has been delayed before, moving from its 2017 release to spring 2018, so that the developers could have more time to polish it. At the time, Rockstar apologized for the delay — explaining that they needed extra time to "ensure that we can deliver the best experience for our fans."

However, judging by the trailer from the recent PlayStation press conference, there is a slight chance that "Red Dead Redemption 2" might be pushed back just a little more. For the most part, the footage, which can be seen around the 22-minute mark, does not offer anything new. It is the same trailer that fans have seen last year.

However, the trailer does indicate one slight change at the end — it only shows that the game is coming in 2018, not spring 2018 as originally announced. Although it could mean nothing, it is possible that the release may be pushed back to fall, or even winter, of 2018. Rockstar Games has remained mum about the release date of the sequel.

Fans of the game should then wait for the publisher's official confirmation.

