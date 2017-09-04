'Real Housewives of Potomac' news: Katie Rost announces return to season 3; Karen Huger concerned about image after leaving

Karen Huger explains why she moved to Great Falls in season 2 of "Real Housewives of Potomac" YouTube/Bravo

Fans of "Real Housewives of Potomac" are patiently waiting for the show's third season, and a new season can also mean the return of familiar faces.

Katie Rost has recently announced that she will be returning to the show in time for its third season. The reality star expressed her excitement on Twitter, telling her fans to stay tuned to "Real Housewives of Potomac" and that she feels blessed about coming back.

Rost was on the reality show alongside Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, and Charisse Jackson-Jordan in its first season. In the second installment, most of the cast members where there, with the addition of Monique Samuels. Rost was absent during the rest of the second season, and it was revealed that shortly after they started filming for it, she confirmed that she was no longer part of the show because the producers did not think her life was exciting enough.

It seems that the producers have changed their minds and brought her back to the show. Fans have tweeted their congratulations to Rost upon her announcement. Whether she is back as a full-time cast member or just a recurring one, it has yet to be determined. Nonetheless, fans are happy to see her on television again. Rost was a favorite among many viewers so it also makes sense why the producers would bring her back.

Meanwhile, everyone who has watched "Real Housewives of Potomac" knows how Karen Huger sees herself. Huger thinks that she is a classy lady, the grand dame of anything on the show. It is likely because of her husband's income and the size of her house in the city. However, it seems that Huger is a little worried about her image on the show, especially now that she is no longer the only one who has a lot of income as well as a big house.

According to a post on Bravo, Huger reacted to the drama that played out in a recent episode of "Real Housewives of Potomac." Huger claimed to have planned the gathering and invited everyone on the trip despite having asked Charisse Jackson-Jordan to help her out. It seemed that Huger may have had difficulty admitting to that part.

The end of the episode showed Huger making comments regarding one of her co-stars. It seemed that there was a lot of talking between the cast members about money and social status. Apparently, the more money a cast member has in their bank accounts, the higher their place is on the show, and Huger seems to be a little miffed because Jackson-Jordan has money because of her ex-husband.

"Real Housewives of Potomac" season 3 has yet to have a premiere date.