'Real Housewives of Orange County news, updates: Kelly Dodd to divorce husband Michael

"Real Housewives of Orange County" promo picture. Facebook/RealHousewivesOfOrangeCounty

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd has confirmed that her marriage to Michael Dodd is over and that she will be filing for divorce. The former couple was married for 11 years.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the 42-year-old reality star said she has had enough of problems she has been facing for years with her husband.

"Our marriage is over, I'm out of there! We've had problems for years and I've had enough. I'm done with our marriage," she revealed to the publication.

After initially filing for divorce in 2012, the two still tried to work on their marriage and they even went to couple's therapy. Unfortunately, even professionals weren't able to save their marriage. Kelly explained that it is simply a case of two people not getting along and it will be for the best if they go their separate ways and focus on their child.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star was recently seen celebrating Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany with a friend. Nevertheless, she wanted everybody to know that she is saddened by her marriage ending. She continued to explain that they were not good together. But maybe, it would be better for the two of them to be divorced and remain friends.

According to People, Kelly and Michael's divorce is not exactly surprising for fans of the reality show and that some viewers had even seen it coming. The former couple, who has been together for 13 years, joined the show in season 11 so viewers have seen some of the bad moments in their marriage. Most of the time, they were fighting on camera, which also contributed to their relationship being unhealthy.

Kelly currently appears on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12. The show airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.