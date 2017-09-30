'Real Housewives of Orange County' news: Cast member Kelly Dodd files for divorce

A promotional picture featuring Kelly Dodd from the Bravo reality television show, "The Real Housewives of Orange Country." Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty

The reality television show by Bravo, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" finds one of its cast members, Kelly Dodd, getting divorced from her husband, Michael Dodd. It would appear that Kelly is now very sure about her decision, and has confirmed that she will be pushing through with it, despite being a difficult decision on her part to make.

In a report by E! News, it is now confirmed that the marriage between Kelly and Michael is already in the process of ending. Kelly is reportedly going to commence with the divorce after a pre-planned trip to Germany. Kelly has already undergone the initial process of meeting with and consulting her lawyers, as she decides how to proceed with the divorce. These things are never really painless, and it might take a while before all the details are ironed out.

However, this is not the first time that Kelly and Michael filed for divorce. The first time that the couple took this specific legal action was back in 2012, but then they were able to make amends and decided to make it work. It is possible that the divorce does not push through once more, especially since both Kelly and Michael share an 11-year-old daughter together named Jolie.

Unfortunately, according to the Daily Mail, Kelly had stated that she wants out of the marriage as soon as possible. Despite going through couple's therapy together, the relationship of the two had just naturally run its course and it seems that they have already given up trying to make it work. This was confirmed by Kelly's statement wherein she exclaimed that "I've had enough."

According to People, Kelly has already thought about the daughter that she shares with Michael. Given the frequent bickering and fighting that occur between them, Kelly added that the divorce might be best for Jolie. Kelly also stated that it is a simple matter of her and Michael not being compatible with each other as people, since they find themselves being "miserable" all the time.

Fans are probably hoping that at least for Kelly's case, the two can be as civil as possible during the divorce.