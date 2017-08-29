'Real Housewives of New York' news: Luann D'Agostino on her decision to divorce husband Tom

A promotional photo for "The Real Housewives of New York City' featuring Luann D'Agostino. Facebook/rhnyc

Season 9 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" is about to conclude. The cast members have been through a lot but Luann D'Agostino takes a more series turn by revealing some details of her personal issues with her husband, Tom.

According to People, Luann will be discussing her divorce, which is currently in the works, and she will be talking about the events that led to the couple's decision to split.

The reality star will have an intimate sit-down interview with host Andy Cohen for Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," which is set to air on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The interview takes place in Luann's backyard in Sag Harbor. Apparently, there were several signs that Luann should have addressed but didn't. Tom had been a bachelor up until he decided to tie the knot with Luann at 50 years of age. Tom and Luann only had been married for about seven months before decided to file for divorce.

If fans of "RHONY" saw Luann madly in love with Tom during the earlier episodes, that has changed now. During the course of season 9, rumors of Tom's misdeeds have been circulating here and there.

It seems like Tom did not fully realize what he was getting himself into when he married Luann given how he was still acting like a bachelor afterward. Tom was even caught by cast member Bethany Frenkel kissing another woman at a hotel.

Additionally, it has been reported that Tom flirted with his ex-girlfriends and evidence of these have been brushed up on in the reality television show. These signs could have contributed heavily to Luann's decision to file for divorce.

There has yet to be an official statement from Tom.

This is truly a sad turn of events and divorce is never easy. Perhaps, it is possible that fans will see Luann find love again in the next season of "RHONY."

The season ender of "RHONY" is set for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.