'Real Housewives of New Jersey' news: Season 8 welcomes new cast member and welcomes back an old one

Promotional photo for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 Bravo

There's never enough drama on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Danielle Staub is returning to the series, while Margaret Joseph is the newcomer to watch out for.

Danielle Staub is back on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." The reality star left at the end of season 2, after clashing with everyone on the show.

However, Staub has made up with co-star Teresa Giudice, and is now back on board as a regular — but that doesn't mean that there's no drama.

In the trailer video for "RHONJ" season 8, Staub is seen doing yoga poses on the beach as she says, "I'm back b*****s."

"This why she was engaged 19 times," Melissa Gorga then shouts as Staub does a spread-legged yoga move.

Meanwhile, there's a newcomer that goes by the self-professed nickname "powerhouse in pigtails."

Margaret Josephs, 50, was also confirmed as a show regular when the trailer was released. As expected, she already has drama of her own. when Siggy Flicker, the show's resident relationship expert, is seen shouting at Josephs, "You are one of the ugliest human beings in the world for making fun of me."

Josephs launched Macbeth Collection in 1999, a fashion line of women's clothing, bags, and accessories. Born in Elizabeth, she grew up in Westchester and studied fashiond design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

In 2012, CNN reported that Macbeth's annual sales were a total of $26 million. Macbeth has expanded to include laptop and phone cases, which are available at major retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

She went from full-time designer to full-time mom when her son was born in 1996, but her urge to design never left her. She started painting a few metal buckets from Home Depot, decided to open a decorative storage business and was collecting in $1 million by 2002.

The savvy businesswoman and the drama queen are set to join Flicker, Gorga, Giudice and Dolores Catania in season 8 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

The show returns on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.